Greece aspires to build extensive air defence shield

Greece aspires to build an extensive air defence shield against drones and aircraft, its defence minister said today, Anadolu has reported.

“The course of the war in Ukraine has made us reach the conclusion that Greece has to build an air-defence shield, like the one Israel has, which would close our skies to any kind of aerial threats,” Nikos Dendias told broadcaster SKAI TV.

Citing Turkiye’s success in developing a defence industry that produces and exports state-of-the-art arms, including combat-proven TB-2 Bayraktar drones, T-129 attack helicopters, corvettes and cruise missiles, he said having a modern domestic defence sector is among the Greek government’s priorities.

Asked about Turkiye’s reaction to Greece’s plans to establish sea parks in the Aegean and Ionian seas, Dendias replied: “Turkiye must realise we have specific rights in the Aegean Sea, originating from international law.”

Turkiye cautioned Greece on 10 April against exploiting environmental issues for political gain after Athens announced plans to develop two new marine parks.

The foreign ministry in Ankara urged Greece not to involve outstanding issues between the two countries concerning the Aegean Sea. These include “the status of some islands, islets and rocks whose sovereignty has not been ceded to Greece by international treaties, within the framework of its own agenda.”

READ: Erdogan: Israel seeks regional conflict