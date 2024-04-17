Middle East Monitor
Turkiye detains 10 with suspected ties to Daesh

April 17, 2024 at 8:38 pm

Police officers of Turkish Special Forces Command carry out an operation against suspects, who were allegedly operated in Syria in behalf of Daesh, in Turkey on 01 July, 2020 [Eren Bozkurt/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images]

Turkish authorities, on Wednesday, detained 10 suspects with ties to the Daesh terrorist group in Istanbul, local Turkish media reports.

According to the report, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office ordered the apprehension of some 14 suspects linked to Daesh headquarters in Syria’s north-eastern Hassakeh region.

Turkiye has increased the operations against Daesh since the terrorist group attacked an Italian church in Istanbul in late January, killing one man during Sunday Mass, the report added.

