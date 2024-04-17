Turkiye detains 10 with suspected ties to Daesh

Turkish authorities, on Wednesday, detained 10 suspects with ties to the Daesh terrorist group in Istanbul, local Turkish media reports.

According to the report, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office ordered the apprehension of some 14 suspects linked to Daesh headquarters in Syria’s north-eastern Hassakeh region.

Turkiye has increased the operations against Daesh since the terrorist group attacked an Italian church in Istanbul in late January, killing one man during Sunday Mass, the report added.

