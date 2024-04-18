Ben-Gvir: Executing Palestinian detainees best way to combat ‘prison overcrowding’

Applying the death penalty to Palestinian detainees who are “terrorists” is the “right” solution to tackle the problem of prison overcrowding, Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said in a tweet yesterday.

His post came after the Israeli government approved his proposal to build about 936 additional prison places to hold Palestinian prisoners.

Ben-Gvir, leader of the far-right Jewish Power party, noted: “I’m glad that the government approved my proposal that will allow the Israel Defence Forces to build 936 (in total 1,600) additional prison places for security prisoners,” referring to Palestinian prisoners.

“The additional construction will allow the prison service to take in more terrorists and will bring a partial solution to the overcrowding crisis,” he added.

He went on: “The death penalty for terrorists is the right solution to the overcrowding problem, until then – glad that the government approved the proposal I brought.”

Earlier yesterday, the Israeli government approved the addition of about 1,000 prison places for Palestinian prisoners, at a cost of about 450 million shekels ($119.21 million). Some 50 per cent of the funding will come from the Ministry of Defence’s budget, with the remaining allocated from other ministries, according to the Walla news website.

The Government Media Office in Gaza said yesterday that the Israeli occupation army has arrested more than 5,000 Palestinians since it began its brutal bombing campaign on the Strip in October 2023.

