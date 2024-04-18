France: World’s ‘most expensive house’ once owned by Morocco king sells for $452m

A French castle situated outside of Paris, once owned by the Rothschild banking family and later Morocco’s King Hassan II, is being sold for $452 million, making it the world’s most expensive private residences.

According to Mansion Global, the Chateau d’Armainvilliers is a timber-framed, 100-room mansion standing on 2,500 acres with a history dating back to the 1100s as a medieval stronghold.

Under the ownership of the Moroccan royals the castle underwent extensive renovations. These included the addition of a hammam spa, a beauty and hairdressing salon, as well as a fully-equipped medical and dental facility.

Furthermore, they incorporated a basement level featuring an expansive network of tunnels, kitchens, cold rooms, storage spaces and staff quarters. Additionally, an on-site stable was constructed, capable of accommodating up to 50 horses.

Citing Ignace Meuwissen, a luxury real estate adviser and co-founder of Whisper Auctions, thecastle last changed hands in 2008. This transaction occurred after the passing of King Hassan II in 1999, when his son and the current monarch, King Mohammed VI, inherited the estate and subsequently sold it for €200 million.

Meuwissen informed the website that “The property was purchased by an owner from the Middle East but has never been utilised.”

“It is the most expensive castle in France and perhaps in the world. The price of €425 million is justified by the property itself but also by the 1,000 hectare land which offers numerous possibilities. An investor could build thousands of apartments there if he wanted.”

