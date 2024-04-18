Hamas welcomes Turkish president's support for Palestinian resistance

Hamas yesterday welcomed statements by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in which he affirmed his continued support for the Palestinian resistance in Gaza.

The Palestinian group expressed “deep appreciation and pride for [Erdogan’s] brave support of the movement and its resistance project in Palestine, when he likened the role of the Turkish national forces during the War of Independence to the role of the Hamas movement in its current struggle, in defence of the Palestinian people, their land and their sanctities.”

“These courageous statements and honourable positions of President Erdogan embody the historical and authentic position of the brotherly Turkish people, and our people will preserve them in their struggle, as a bold voice in standing with our people in the Gaza Strip,”the statement continued.

Erdogan said yesterday that he will continue to defend Palestine’s struggle and be “the voice of its oppressed people.”

Speaking at a parliamentary bloc meeting of his Justice and Development Party (AKP), Erdogan said that “there is no difference between the Turkish national forces during the War of Independence and the Hamas movement today,” stressing that he “understands the price of that” position.

READ: Erdogan to host ‘leader of the Palestine cause’ in Ankara