Israel occupation forces have 2,000 personnel disabled since October

The Israeli occupation authorities have admitted that more than 2,000 soldiers, police officers and security personnel have been disabled since the beginning of the occupation state’s military offensive against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip more than six months ago. An average of 60 army and security personnel are disabled daily, according to Israeli media outlet reports yesterday.

The Walla news website said that the Ministry of Labour’s Safety and Security Institute revealed the data during an Occupational Health Conference at the College of Management Academic Studies in Rishon LeTsiyon on Tuesday. The Israeli army’s Rehabilitation Department at the Ministry of Defence has acknowledged that among the disabled, about 60 per cent have limb injuries, including amputations, and about 10 per cent have organ injuries.

Moreover, the department pointed out that, “The percentage of people suffering from sleeping difficulties increased from 18.7 per cent last summer to 37.7 per cent.”

Walla added: “Reports of anxiety [among the general population] have risen to 43.5 per cent during the war, an increase of about 78 per cent. Managers have reported an increase in employee absence, a lack of emergency shelters, and an increased feeling of stress at work” since October.

At the same time, the occupation army acknowledged that 640 officers and soldiers have been killed since the start of the war in Gaza, while more than 7,200 soldiers have been wounded and admitted to the Rehabilitation Department, which provided the data. More than 2,000 are suffering from psychological issues, reported the Israel Broadcasting Authority. “For around 60 per cent of those who suffer psychologically — that’s 1,267 wounded people — the psychological injury is the main injury. What’s more, 95 per cent of those affected are reserve soldiers under 30 years old.”

According to the department, it is preparing to receive about 20,000 new patients by the end of 2024. “They will include those suffering from psychological symptoms, including anxiety, post-traumatic depression, and difficulties in adapting and communication.”

