2 children among those killed in Israeli bombing of Gaza school

Four Palestinians, including two children, were killed yesterday, and others were injured following an Israeli air strike targeting a school housing displaced people in Shati refugee camp, west of the city of Gaza.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli shelling of the Shuhada School “caused extensive damage inside the school, which houses thousands of Palestinian refugees from the north and east of the Gaza Strip.”

The Israeli occupation army also intensified its military operation north of the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza for the eighth consecutive day, where it demolished a residential block yesterday and carried out a series of intense air strikes.

Israel has killed more than 33,800 Palestinians since it launched its brutal bombing campaign on Gaza in October 2023. The apartheid state stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which has already issued an interim ruling calling on Israeli authorities to ensure no genocidal acts are carried out in Gaza and to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid.

WATCH: ‘Where are you Arab leaders? These are children!’