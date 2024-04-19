Syria says Israeli missiles hit air defence sites

Syria said Friday that Israeli missiles hit air defence sites south of the country, following reports of an alleged Israeli strike inside Iran.

The state news agency SANA, citing a military source, said material damage was reported in the attack that targeted air defence sites in the southern region.

There was no immediate Israeli comment on the report.

Iranian state media reported early Friday that air defences were activated against suspicious objects in several cities, including the central province of Isfahan.

The semi-official Mehr News Agency said three drones were destroyed in the skies above Isfahan.

Iran’s state television confirmed “massive explosions” in Isfahan, but said no nuclear facilities were affected or targeted in the central city.

US media reports, citing officials, said that Israel had carried a strike inside Iran.

There has been no official Israeli comment yet on reports of the attack.

