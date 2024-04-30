‘The law is clear’ say Biden’s lawyers urging US to cut arms to Israel

A coalition of lawyers, including some working in the administration of Joe Biden, are calling on the US president to halt military aid to Israel, alleging that Israel’s actions in Gaza violate US and international law, Politico has reported. The coalition, which includes attorneys from various government departments and the private sector, plans to send a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and general counsels across the administration arguing their case.

In the letter, obtained by Politico, the lawyers contend that Israel violated US statutes, including the Arms Export Control Act and Leahy Laws, as well as the Geneva Conventions prohibiting disproportionate attacks on civilian populations. The letter states: “The law is clear and aligned with the majority of Americans who believe the US should cease arms shipments to Israel until it stops its military operation in Gaza.”

This letter is one of many that have raised doubts about Israel’s claim that it is abiding by international law. In February, more than 800 officials in the US and abroad signed an open letter of dissent over their government’s support for Israel’s military offensive in Gaza, which has killed nearly 35,000 Palestinians, most of whom are women and children.

Additionally, Reuters is reported saying that some senior US officials told Secretary of State Antony Blinken in an internal memo that they doubt the credibility of Israel’s assurances on the use of US supplied weapons in line with international law.

The lawyers’ letter comes at a crucial time, as the White House faces a 8 May deadline to certify to Congress that the actions of Israel involving American-supplied weapons adhere to US and international laws] . The letter also calls for the Justice Department to investigate whether any US citizens serving in the Israeli military may have committed war crimes that could be prosecuted under US law.

In a related matter, it was revealed last week that the UK had suspended legal assessments on Israel’s compliance with international law, despite concerns from government lawyers that the occupation state is violating UK and international laws.