Israel strikes Hezbollah targets in 3 locations in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army said yesterday that its warplanes targeted what it claims to be Hezbollah targets in three locations in southern Lebanon.

According to the army’s statement, Air force planes bombed two missile launch sites belonging to Hezbollah in the villages of Helta and Al-Hamam, and the organisation’s infrastructure in the Khirebet area.

Earlier on Sunday, Hezbollah announced targeting a deployment of Israeli soldiers around the Zebdine site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with new heavy missiles.

Since 8 October, Hezbollah, along with Lebanese and Palestinian factions, have been engaged in a daily exchange of fire with Israel, resulting in casualties on both sides, mostly in Lebanon.

Hezbollah and other factions launched the attacks “in solidarity with Gaza,” which has been under a devastating Israeli war since 7 October with US support.

Despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire, Israel continues its destructive war and faces charges of committing genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

