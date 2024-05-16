Middle East Monitor
US senator: Israel needs more 2,000lb bombs to strike Gaza

May 16, 2024 at 8:51 am

Member of a bipartisan group of US Senators Lindsey Graham looks on as they hold a press conference in Tel Aviv on October 22, 2023 [GIL COHEN MAGEN/AFP via Getty Images]

Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham has renewed his calls for the US to provide Israel with more arms to strike Gaza.

Speaking to Fox News, Graham said: “They [Israel] need 2000lb bombs because Hamas is underground, dug in. They need precision guided heavy bombs to break up the tunnels, they don’t need nuclear weapons.”

“Give them the weapons they need to break the back of Hamas,” he added. “Congress has approved this aid, you have every right to use these.”

His criticism comes after US President Joe Biden said a shipment of some military aid was not sent to Israel out of fear it would be used in Gaza’s southernmost city, Rafah, where 1.5 million Palestinians had taken shelter.

