Barghouti accuses Israel of repeating Gaza war crimes in occupied West Bank

The Secretary-General of the Palestinian National Initiative Party, Mustafa Barghouti, accused Israel on Tuesday of repeating its Gaza war crimes in the occupied West Bank over the past eight months.

Barghouti made his comment in response to the Israeli occupation forces carrying out a military operation in Jenin that killed seven Palestinians, including the surgical specialist at Jenin Hospital, Dr Oussaid Jabareen, a child and a teacher, Safa News has reported. According to the Palestinian ministry of health, nine other Palestinians were wounded by the Israeli forces.

“This,” insisted Barghouti, “is the Israeli occupation army repeating in Jenin what it has done in the Gaza Strip.”

As a “massive” contingent of occupation forces entered Jenin, Israeli drones were spotted flying over the city.

In parallel with the apartheid state’s devastating military offensive against the Palestinians in Gaza, the Israeli occupation army and illegal settler mobs have escalated their violations in the occupied West Bank. At least 513 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied territory since 7 October, with around 5,000 wounded and almost 9,000 arrested.

