Palestine recognition by European nations a move 'closer to peace,' says Malaysia Premier

The recognition of Palestine as a State by three European nations is a step “closer” to peace in the Middle East, the Malaysian Prime Minister said Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

“I congratulate the governments of Ireland, Norway and Spain for being on the right side of history, humanity and justice,” Anwar Ibrahim said.

Early this week, Spain, Ireland and Norway announced that they will formally recognise Palestinian statehood next Tuesday.

With this, the number of UN member states which recognise Palestine as a full state has climbed to 143.

In retaliation, Israel summoned the nations’ ambassadors in Tel Aviv, filming and broadcasting the three diplomats as they were forced to watch violent footage from the 7 October attacks.

The intention of the three European nations to recognise the State of Palestine “is an acknowledgment of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination, sovereignty, and dignity,” said the Malaysian Prime Minister on X.

“This milestone moves us closer to achieving a just peace in the Middle East,” said Anwar.

“For all other governments who have not done so, know this: the world is waking up to the Palestinian cause, and their pursuit of justice will not be denied. Join us in righting the course of history,” he added.

The recognition of the Palestinian State comes as Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since 7 October, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the enclave.

At least 35,800 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 80,200 others injured since last October following an attack by the Palestinian group, Hamas.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) which, in January, issued an interim ruling that ordered it to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

