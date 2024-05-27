8,875 Palestinians arrested in West Bank since 7 October

With the Israeli army’s detention of 20 Palestinians between Saturday evening and Sunday morning, the number of arrests in the West Bank has risen to 8,875 since 7 October.

These numbers were provided in a joint statement issued by the Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Club. The organisations reported: “The total number of arrests since 7 October has exceeded 8,875.”

According to the two bodies: “Israeli occupation forces have arrested at least 20 citizens from the West Bank since last evening until Sunday morning, including children and former prisoners.”

The arrests were carried out across the governorates of Bethlehem, Hebron, Ramallah, Jerusalem, Nablus and Jenin: “Accompanied by extensive raids and abuse, as well as acts of vandalism and destruction in citizens’ homes.”

In parallel with the war on Gaza, Israeli settlers have escalated their attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank. The Israeli army has also intensified its operations, resulting in the deaths of 518 Palestinians, injuries to approximately 5,000 others and numerous arrests.

READ: Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian village in northern West Bank