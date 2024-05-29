Israel has tactical control of Gaza-Egypt border corridor, military official says

An Israeli military official said, on Wednesday, that Israeli forces had achieved tactical control over the Philadelphi Corridor that runs along the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, Reuters reports.

“It doesn’t mean that we have boots on the ground across all of the Corridor, but it means we can control and we have the ability to cut off the oxygen line that Hamas has used for replenishing and movement in and around that area,” the official said, referring to the Palestinian group.

The official said that the Israeli military’s operation in the Rafah area has, in 10 days, discovered 20 tunnels that cross into Egypt and that this information was passed on to Egypt.

READ: Egypt Parliament: peace deal does not allow Israel to move within Philadelphi Corridor