Israel has tactical control of Gaza-Egypt border corridor, military official says

May 29, 2024 at 6:52 pm

An Egyptian army soldier patrols on foot on a parallel road to the Philadelphi corridor, a buffer zone that separates Egypt from Israel and the Palestinian Gaza Strip on 19 March 2007 [CRIS BOURONCLE/AFP via Getty Images]

An Israeli military official said, on Wednesday, that Israeli forces had achieved tactical control over the Philadelphi Corridor that runs along the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, Reuters reports.

“It doesn’t mean that we have boots on the ground across all of the Corridor, but it means we can control and we have the ability to cut off the oxygen line that Hamas has used for replenishing and movement in and around that area,” the official said, referring to the Palestinian group.

The official said that the Israeli military’s operation in the Rafah area has, in 10 days, discovered 20 tunnels that cross into Egypt and that this information was passed on to Egypt.

