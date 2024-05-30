67% drop in flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza since 7 May: UN says

The UN reported yesterday that aid deliveries to Gaza have decreased by 67 per cent since the closure of the Rafah Crossing on 7 May.

“Our colleagues in the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) tell us that widespread Israeli bombardments continue to be reported. Ground incursions and heavy fighting are also affecting northern, central and southern Gaza,” UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters at a news conference.

“The flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza has dropped by 67% since 7 May,” Dujarric added, attributing this primarily to the closure of the Rafah border crossing by Israeli occupation forces.

Dujarric also stated that health facilities are shutting down one by one and that displacement due to Israel’s increasing attacks is also affecting the distribution of resources.

Israel launched a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip in October, killing more than 37,170 Palestinians and injuring 81,400 others.

Nearly eight months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in its latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on 6 May.

