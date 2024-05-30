Middle East Monitor
Qatar condemns ongoing targeting of displaced persons in Rafah

May 30, 2024 at 8:34 am

Palestinians pack up their tents and migrate to safe areas with what they can take with them following the Israeli army attack on a refugee tent encampment at al-Mawasi area in Rafah, Gaza on May 28, 2024 [ Jehad Alshrafi/Anadolu Agency]

Qatar has expressed its strong condemnation and deep concern over the continued targeting of the tents of displaced Palestinians in Rafah by Israeli occupation forces. The Gulf state said it views this as a blatant challenge to international laws and norms and a significant undermining of negotiations for a ceasefire.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the international community to fulfil its legal and moral responsibilities by ensuring Israel complies with international resolutions, particularly the International Court of Justice’s ruling to halt military attacks on Rafah. The statement emphasised the need to prevent the potential crime of genocide in the city.

Furthermore, Qatar demanded full protection for civilians and an end to the occupation forces’ plans aimed at forcibly displacing residents from Rafah, which has become the last refuge for hundreds of thousands of displaced persons within the Gaza Strip.

