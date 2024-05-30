Turkiye begins mass production of first domestically-produced Altay tank

Turkiye has begun mass producing its first domestically-manufactured battle tank, in the latest boost to the country’s defence industry.

According to the head of the Turkiye’s Presidency of Defence Industries (SSB), Haluk Gorgun, who spoke to the channel, TRT Haber, “we have started the mass production of our national tank. There are countries that want to work with us on this internationally, and we are continuing our negotiations with them”.

The new generation Altay tank – produced by Turkish firm, BMC Defence, under an SSB project – has reportedly been equipped with an array of enhanced features and upgrades, such as a laser range finder (LRF) and an advanced image stabilisation system.

Read: Turkiye launches project to develop new domestic aircraft carrier

Drawing on experience gained by the Turkish military in recent operations in the region and beyond, these additions further increase the tank’s precision in detecting targets and the long-distance range at which to engage them.

“Many subsystems have been localised, updated technologies and innovations have been added to enhance its combat capabilities”, said Gorgun. “Digital technologies have been increasingly integrated into the Altay, allowing for more precise and rapid detection, targeting and engagement of enemy elements.”

The domestically-produced tank is the latest development in Turkiye’s increasingly advanced defence industry, as well as its growing prowess in the global defence sector and market. “We are very strong as a country in the field of land vehicles”, Gorgun stated. “We have multiple companies exporting abroad. All their products have advantages that can compete with their global counterparts.”

Read: President Erdogan says Turkiye’s defence industry is ‘making history’