France: parliamentarians wear Palestinian flag colours during National Assembly session

Members of the French parliament wore clothes representing the colours of the Palestinian flag during Tuesday’s session, in response to a decision to ban the raising of the Palestinian flag.

Each of the French left-wing representatives wore a colour of the Palestinian flag, and by doing so they formed the flag collectively in defiance of the decision by the French National Assembly, or lower chamber of parliament, prohibiting the raising of the Palestinian flag inside the assembly building.

Last week, a left-wing MP was suspended for 15 days for waving the Palestinian flag in the National Assembly, causing the session to be suspended for about an hour. La France Insoumise (LFI) party MP, Sebastien Delogu waved the flag in support of the Palestinians during a question to the government about the situation in the Gaza Strip.

“I waved the Palestinian flag in the National Assembly,” he told reporters, “because as I speak, France sells weapons, sells parts to supply the Israeli army. There is a genocide going on there.”

