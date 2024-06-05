IDF officers attack chief of staff over failing war in Gaza

A number of senior officers of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have attacked Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi over the failing military operations in the Gaza Strip. Israel’s Channel 12 reported that verbal altercations by officers of the General Staff broke out during a meeting on Monday.

The generals blamed Halevi for the IDF’s losses suffered in Gaza, and for its failure to achieve decisive successes. “We are faltering and are not achieving victory,” the officers were quoted as saying. “We are not consulted when making decisions. We are walking on water in this war.”

Halevi apparently replied that there are no consultations in war. “I assumed responsibility in the first days of the war, and I said at the Wailing [Al-Buraq] Wall in front of the masses that I am responsible and that the sense of responsibility accompanies me every day and in every decision I make in the war. I am now focused on achieving the goals of the war, and I expect everyone at this table to feel the same way.”

The army chief complained recently that the lack of a political strategy for the post-war period meant that the army was repeatedly forced to fight in places in the Gaza Strip from which it had already withdrawn, citing Jabalia as an example.

The occupation army announced on Monday evening that 14 soldiers were wounded in the Gaza Strip in the previous 24 hours. Forty-one soldiers have been wounded since last Friday.

The Israeli war against the Palestinians in Gaza has killed or wounded more than 117,000 Palestinians, most of them children and women. An estimated 10,000 are missing, presumed dead, under the rubble of their homes and other civilian infrastructure destroyed by the Israeli army.

READ: Israel has killed 15,000 children in Gaza since October