Racist graffiti targets home of Arab-origin citizen in France

Racist graffiti was found on the wall surrounding the home of an Arab-origin citizen in France, the French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM) said Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The CFCM website said it was reported that “Arabs to the crematorium” was written on the wall, without disclosing when the attack took place.

It indicated that the graffiti referenced Jewish genocide during World War II and the group highlighted concerns that “widespread racist rhetoric contributes to the spread of racist actions on our country’s streets.”

The Council expressed solidarity with the victim and noted sadness for the incident.

The CFCM emphasised the importance of equally condemning all forms of hatred.

READ: EU agency sees fundamental rights under threat in Europe