UN Agency urges probe into all Israel violations against United Nations in Gaza

June 7, 2024 at 7:43 pm

A view of destruction at UNRWA headquarters, which provides aid to millions of Palestinians and works under the United Nations, is targeted by Israel in Gaza City, Gaza on 11 February, 2024 [Karam Hassan/Anadolu Agency]

The UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) called for investigations into all violations against the UN in Gaza, “including attacks on our buildings”, Anadolu Agency reports.

“We call for investigations into all violations against the United Nations, including attacks on our buildings,” UNRWA’s Communications Director, Juliette Touma, told The Washington Post Thursday.

“UN Facilities are protected under International Humanitarian Law & must be safe shelters for civilians,” UNRWA wrote on X Friday.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since a Hamas attack last 7 October, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire.

More than 36,700 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and over 83,500 others injured, according to local health authorities.

An Israeli warplane targeted, on Friday, the UN-run Asma School in the Al-Shati Refugee Camp, according to Palestinian Civil Defence spokesman, Mahmoud Basal.

This is the second incident in two days that a school has been struck by Israeli forces. On Thursday, Israel bombed a school sheltering thousands of displaced people in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in central Gaza.

