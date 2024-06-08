Ben-Gvir: ‘Entry of fuel must be prevented, aid to Gaza reduced’

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Friday called to prevent the entry of fuel and to reduce humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip.

The leader of the far-right Jewish Power Party (Otzma Yehudit) posted on X: “This is the position of Jewish Power. We want our hostages home as soon as possible.”

He added: “In our opinion Israel should withhold fuel from Gaza and reduce the humanitarian aid that enters. Israel should show humanity only in exchange for humanity, but we will not agree to a deal that would endanger the future of the State of Israel.”

Jewish Power’s Heritage Minister Amihai Eliyahu echoed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s statements: “We have to stop providing assistance to them (the Palestinians in Gaza). We want them to crawl to us and beg for a deal.”

Ben-Gvir threatened to dissolve the Israeli government if it accepted a prisoner exchange deal and a ceasefire, according to the proposal presented by US President Joe Biden last Friday.

