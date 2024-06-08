Hezbollah targets Israeli army's gathering, positions near borders with Lebanon

The Lebanese Hezbollah group on Friday announced more attacks against the Israeli army’s positions and soldiers’ gatherings near the border areas with Lebanon, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the group said its fighters targeted a deployment of Israeli soldiers in an area known as Horsh Matawa, northern Israel, with missiles.

Hezbollah also targeted military vehicles inside the Birkat Risha site with rockets, and claimed to achieve a direct hit.

In another statement, the Hezbollah group said its fighters hit the Israeli army’s artillery positions in the Khirbet Maar base.

The Israeli army, for its part, also announced on Friday targeting Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military onslaught in the Gaza Strip that has killed over 36,700 people since a major attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7.

