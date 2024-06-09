Israel arrests 22 more Palestinians in West Bank raids

The Israeli army detained 22 more Palestinians in military raids on Sunday in the occupied West Bank, Anadolu Agency reports.

A woman and a child were among the detainees in the raids that targeted the cities of Jenin, Qalqilya, Tulkarm, Hebron, Ramallah and Jericho, the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

The new arrests brought to 9,125 the number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli army in the West Bank since 7 October, 2023, according to Palestinian figures.

At least 532 Palestinians have since been killed and more than 5,100 injured by Israeli army fire in the West Bank, according to the Health Ministry.

