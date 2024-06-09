4 Palestinians killed in Israeli raids targeting homes in Gaza City

At least four Palestinians were killed Sunday in an Israeli bombing that targeted residential homes in Gaza City, while more fatalities were reported in the central Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

Medical sources at the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City told Anadolu that “four Palestinians were killed and many others were injured as a result of the (Israeli) occupation’s bombing of a house of the Kassab family in the Al-Daraj neighborhood in the center of the city.”

In the central Gaza Strip, medical sources at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the city of Deir al-Balah reported the arrival of casualties due to Israeli aircraft targeting a dwelling of the Abu al-Kass family in Bureij camp.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that Apache helicopters had fired at Palestinian homes east of Bureij.

Local sources also reported that an Israeli bombing targeted a home of the Abu Daqqa family, east of Deir al-Balah, resulting in injuries.

In the southern Gaza Strip, witnesses indicated that “occupation artillery targeted the areas of Al-Khirba, Musabah, and Areiba in the city of Rafah.”

This comes a day after Israeli forces carried out an assault on Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, resulting in 210 Palestinian fatalities and over 400 injuries.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since 7 October despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire.

