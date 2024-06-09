Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army said Sunday that it conducted attacks targeting the Hezbollah group in three areas of southern Lebanon, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the army said Israeli “fighter jets launched raids on targets of the Hezbollah organization in southern Lebanon on Saturday night.”

It said one of the targets of the attacks was a piece of infrastructure in the Aitaroun area, as well as a “military structure” in the Rab Thaleen area.

The Israeli army indicated that warplanes bombed a “missile platform used by Hezbollah” in the village of Hula in southern Lebanon Sunday morning.

It also said it detected the launch of several rockets from Lebanon that landed in open areas of the Misgav Am area in the Upper Galilee region, without causing any casualties.

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah on the Israeli claims.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of weapons fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip that has killed over 36,800 people, mostly women and children, since October.

READ: UN official calls out double standards, bias in Israeli offensive on Gaza