Ben-Gvir: No prisoner exchange deal currently on the table

June 10, 2024 at 9:05 am

Itamar Ben Gvir, Israel's national security minister, during a news conference at the Knesset in Jerusalem, Israel, on, 05 February , 2024 [Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg via Getty Images]

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir stated yesterday that there are no current prisoner exchange deals with Hamas under consideration.

Speaking at a press conference, Ben-Gvir said: “I made it very clear that if they propose an illegal deal, one that jeopardises the security of Israeli residents or involves raising a white flag, I will not support it.”

Adding: “I am pleased that we are not in this situation at the moment. There is no illegal agreement on our agenda, and as long as it remains off the table, I will not impose any sanctions. All my plans in this regard will remain confidential until the appropriate time.”

“I am not clinging to my position for the sake of power. I am here to save the people of Israel and work for the people of Israel,” he continued.

His comments come days after US President Joe Biden’s announcement that Israel had proposed a three-phase plan including a ceasefire in Gaza, the release of detainees, and the reconstruction of the Strip.

