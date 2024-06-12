Germany calls UN war crimes accusations against Israel ‘serious'

Germany, on Wednesday, called UN war crimes accusations against Israel “serious” and stressed again the country must abide by international humanitarian law, Anadolu Agency reports.

“We are looking at the report very closely. It contains also serious allegations against the Israeli warfare,” deputy Foreign Ministry spokesman, Christian Wagner, told media representatives in Berlin.

Wagner was referring to an inquiry report by an UN-backed commission that has found that Israel and Palestinian groups have committed war crimes in the vicious war in Gaza, and it also accused Israel of “crimes against humanity”.

He also called for an investigation following accusations by UNRWA Commissioner-General, Philippe Lazzarini, who said Israel abused and tortured imprisoned UN aid workers.

“Of course, these allegations must be investigated. I think we have always been very clear about UNRWA and its important role. But, if such allegations are made, they must, of course, be investigated and it is important that all actors cooperate with the UN,” he said.

Wagner also voiced concern over an Israeli raid on the Al-Nuseirat Refugee Camp in Gaza to rescue four hostages last weekend. At least 274 people, including many children, were killed in the raid.

