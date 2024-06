Ilan Pappe: Zionism began as a Christian project Renowned Israeli historian Ilan Pappe explains the origins of the Israel lobby, which was advocacy for the creation of a Jewish state in Palestine by Christian Zionists who wanted the Jews to leave Europe as far back as the 19th century. Pappe's book 'Lobbying for Zionism on Both Sides of the Atlantic' was launched in London on 11 June at a packed event organised by MEMO and the Cordoba Foundation.