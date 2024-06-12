Palestine, Barbados sign joint declaration establishing diplomatic relations

Ambassadors Riyad Mansour of Palestine and François Jackman of Barbados signed a joint declaration establishing diplomatic relations between their countries at the Permanent Mission of Barbados to the United Nations in New York.

The two parties agreed that their diplomatic relations would be founded on international law, emphasising global peace and security, the principles of equality among states, and the respect for national sovereignty, regional safety, independence, and international treaties.

According to Wafa news agency, they also signed a memorandum to notify UN Secretary-General António Guterres of the joint declaration, requesting its distribution to other diplomatic missions.

A high-level delegation from Barbados, including Member of Parliament Edmund Hinkson and diplomats from the Permanent Barbados Mission, attended the signing.

It comes after Barbados made a significant diplomatic move in April by aligning itself with the majority of UN Member States in recognising Palestine as a sovereign state.

The government’s decision comes amidst mounting pressure from various local organisations urging for recognition of Palestine.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kerrie Symmonds emphasised that Barbados views the recognition of Palestine as pivotal to achieving a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, particularly through the establishment of a two-state solution.

This development underscores Barbados’ commitment to international diplomacy and its engagement with pressing global issues.

READ: Arab League calls on Argentina to reassess its positions on Palestine