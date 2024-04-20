Barbados has taken a bold step to recognise Palestine as a state

Barbados has made a significant diplomatic move by aligning itself with the majority of UN Member States in recognizing Palestine as a sovereign state, following an announcement by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kerrie Symmonds.

Notably, this decision sets Barbados apart from the stance of major entities like the European Union, the United States, and Canada, which have yet to extend recognition to Palestine, Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation reports.

The government’s decision comes amidst mounting pressure from various local organizations urging for recognition of Palestine. Minister Symmonds emphasized that Barbados views the recognition of Palestine as pivotal to achieving a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, particularly through the establishment of a two-state solution.

This development underscores Barbados’ commitment to international diplomacy and its engagement with pressing global issues.

