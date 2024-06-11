Arab League calls on Argentina to reassess its positions on Palestine 

The Arab League yesterday called on Argentina to reassess its recent positions on the Palestinian issue, which “involves blatant bias towards the occupation and standing on the wrong side of history.”

In its statement, the Arab League expressed “its dissatisfaction with Argentine President Javier Milei’s withdrawal at the last minute from attending a meeting he was scheduled to attend on Saturday, with the Arab Ambassadors Council in the Argentine capital, Buenos Aires, under the pretext that the Charge d’Affaires of the Palestinian Embassy was among the attendees.”

The General Secretariat of the Arab League said: “Such behaviour reflects a hostile and unjustified position not only towards the State of Palestine, but also towards the Arab group.”

It added that it “regrets the occurrence of such an undiplomatic and unacceptable stance from the head of a country for which the Arabs have had great respect due to its previous positive positions on the Palestinian issue, which were, with great regret, reversed at the hands of the current political administration.”

Milei has previously expressed “solidarity and unwavering commitment” to Israel and announced plans to shift his country’s embassy to Jerusalem.

