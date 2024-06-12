US-Turkiye strategic ties have never been stronger – US Ambassador to Ankara

United States Ambassador to Ankara, Jeff Flake, answered the questions of the international news agency, Reuters, and said that US-Turkiye strategic ties have never been stronger.

Emphasizing that the strategic relations between Turkiye and the USA have strengthened, Flake said, “After the expansion of NATO and the F-16 sales agreement, Turkiye has anchored itself in the West. The US Congress’s view of Turkiye is better than in the past. US-Turkiye strategic ties have never been stronger.”

Responding to the question regarding the meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President, Joe Biden, Flake said, “The NATO summit to be held in Washington next month is an opportunity for the Biden-Erdogan meeting. The Biden-Erdogan visit planned in May is in a difficult political period regarding the Gaza situation.” was cancelled due to scheduling conflict.”

Stating that they asked for help from Turkiye in the Gaza ceasefire talks, Flake said, “The USA asked Turkiye to convey some messages to the Hamas leaders during the ceasefire talks.”

