Canada: Muslim family’s home set on fire due to support for Palestine

Police in Canada are treating an arson attack on a Muslim family’s home as a hate crime as the family had been outspoken about their support for Palestinian rights.

Fire crews responded to reports of a fire at a house in London, Ontario, at around 10.40pm on Saturday night. According to London Fire Department chief Kirk Loveland, no one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

The family had been targeted on numerous occasions over the past few months, police said, with signs expressing support for Palestine being stolen.

“It is indeed an Islamophobic hate crime, but it is also an anti-Palestine hate crime,” the owner of the home said. “It is sad to see our home in native Canada, our country, reach that dangerous level of taking away our freedom of speech.”

According to the Globe and Mail, police estimated the damages to the house to be about $30,000 ($21,830), although the man said that’s not his focus right now. “I lost a very valuable thing, which is peace. It’s not a matter of how many dollars.”

Raising the attack in parliament yesterday, MP Lindsay Mathyssen, who represents London-Fanshawe, said: “The police are investigating this crime as hate motivated as the family publicly expressed support for Palestinian human rights. Islamophobia, anti-Palestinian racism and all forms of hate must be condemned wherever it occurs.” She called on the government to take action to protect these communities.

Police have made no arrests since the attack but have released a photograph of a suspect.

READ: UK police charge man after attack of Palestine mission in London