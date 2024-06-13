Hezbollah announces attacks against 15 Israeli military sites in Galilee, occupied Golan Heights

Lebanese armed group, Hezbollah, said Thursday it fired 150 rockets simultaneously into 15 military sites in northern Israel and the occupied Golan Heights.

The group said the attacks are in support of the steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza and in response to the killing of three Hezbollah fighters, including a senior field commander on Tuesday evening in a strike on southern Lebanon.

The attack, which is the largest since the two sides started exchanging fire on 8 October in the wake of Israel’s war against the besieged Gaza Strip, comes a day after Hezbollah fired more than 200 rockets.

For its part, the Hebrew Channel 14 contradicted a statement by the Israeli army spokesman who claimed only 40 missiles had been fired towards the north, and said the detection systems have detected more than 100 missiles.

Earlier, the Israeli army spokesman announced that several fires had broken out as a result of missiles launched from Lebanon.

Tensions have been high on the Lebanon-Israel border since Israel launched its ruthless war against the besieged Gaza Strip that claimed the lives of almost 40,000 victims, a majority of them women and children.

OPINION: Lebanon Hezbollah reveals more of its arms in risky escalation