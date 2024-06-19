Denmark transferred F-35 spare parts to Israel in March

Denmark admitted to transferring several parts for F-35 combat aircraft in March this year directly to Israel, which uses the advanced aircraft in its ongoing onslaught on Gaza, Anadolu Agency reports.

Defence Minister, Troels Lund Poulsen, in a memo to the Danish Parliament’s Defence Committee on Monday said the manufactured weapons were sent from a warehouse in Skrydstrup in Southern Jutland, reported news outlet, Altinget.

The military transfer came against the backdrop of a Dutch court order that stopped the government to supply F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel that it uses in deadly airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

Emphasising a “clear risk” that the exported parts might be used in war crimes, the verdict requires the Dutch government to comply within seven days but retains the option to file an appeal with the Supreme Court. The legal action, initiated in December, was led by a group of organisations, including Oxfam and Amnesty.

Foreign Minister, Lars Lokke Rasmusssen, while speaking on the development at the Danish Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee maintained: “We are not bound by the Dutch judgment. And it is worth noting that the Dutch government also does not share the legal assessment reached by the court. And that is the reason why the case has been appealed.”

In April, four human rights groups filed a lawsuit against Denmark for not complying with legal obligations in allowing arms exports to Israel.

Amnesty International Denmark, Oxfam Denmark, Mellemfolkeligt Samvirke and the Palestinian human rights group, Al-Haq, filed the suit against the Foreign Ministry and the Danish National Police.

The groups said Danish arms parts and other military material exported to Israel are currently being used to commit possible war crimes and contribute to a plausible genocide.

