Libya postpones opening of Ras Ajdir border crossing with Tunisia

Libya announced, Wednesday, that the re-opening of the Ras Ajdir border crossing with Tunisia, which has been closed for three months and was scheduled to open Thursday, has been postponed to 24 June, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Interior Ministry made the announcement and said it has been delayed because necessary procedures have not yet been completed.

The crossing remains open for urgent and diplomatic passages.

The Ministry had announced that the crossing would partially open 13 June for urgent humanitarian and diplomatic situations, and fully open 20 June for citizens.

The Wazin crossing, meanwhile, remains open.

The Ras Ajdir crossing was closed after an armed group attacked security forces 19 March.

