6 Israeli soldiers injured in last 24 hours, military says

Six Israeli soldiers were injured in clashes in the last 24 hours, including three in the Gaza Strip, military figures showed on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The army, however, did not provide any further details about how the soldiers were wounded.

According to Israeli military figures, at least 662 soldiers have been killed and 3,866 others injured since the outbreak of the conflict in the Gaza Strip on 7 October, 2023.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since a 7 October, 2023 attack by Hamas.

More than 37,400 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and more than 85,600 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Over eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on 6 May.

