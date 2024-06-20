India: 'Illegal' Mosque demolished for the cameras A Mosque was demolished by Indian authorities after it was deemed to have been built 'illegally'. The buildings were lit up at night for cameras to capture them being razed with controlled explosions and bulldozers. The demolitions took place in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, where Muslim homes have been repeatedly demolished on the orders of the chief minister of UP, Yogi Adityanath, who has earned the nickname Bulldozer Baba for his policies.