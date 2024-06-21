Palestinian appears 'shell-shocked' after alleged torture in Israeli prison A Palestinian man who was released from Israeli detention appears to be in a state of shock. Badr Dahlan was arrested in Gaza and held for a month, during which time he says he was beaten and tortured. He was being treated at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Gaza to receive treatment. MEMO can't independently attest to this man's medical state, but the wide-eyed stare is consistent with the condition known as 'shell shock' or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Thousands of Palestinians, including women, children, the elderly, paramedics, journalists, doctors and aid workers from Gaza remain in Israeli detention.