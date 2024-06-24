Canada proposes taking in Israeli settlers amid tension with Lebanon

Canada has proposed taking in Israeli settlers due to the escalation on the occupation state’s northern border with Lebanon. The Canadian proposal came after it was deemed to be impossible to evacuate the settlers from areas targeted by Lebanese resistance missiles. Reports from Lebanese officials claim that their US counterparts had informed them that the number of Israeli settlers displaced from northern Israel due to the escalation with Hezbollah could exceed 200,000.

According to analysts familiar with the Israeli situation, this news reflects the tense situation within Israel. It also indicates that NATO allies like Canada view the situation as “dire and frightening to the extent that the solution might involve the migration of some settlers to these countries.”

Israeli media reports claim that the situation in northern Israel along the border with Lebanon is “unbearable” for tens of thousands of settlers whom the Israeli authorities have not evacuated.

In a related context, Israeli media highlighted that half a million people left Israel in the first six months since the start of the war against the Palestinians in Gaza. Migrations to the Zionist entity have fallen significantly compared with the period before the war.

This trend follows that which was prevalent even before the controversial judicial overhaul introduced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government, in light of the deteriorating security, social and economic conditions in Israel.

Immigration Authority data has also shown a sharp decline in Israeli travel and business trips abroad since the outbreak of the war last October.

