Aid package flattens displaced family’s tent in Gaza A humanitarian aid package has destroyed a tent of a displaced Palestinian family in Gaza. MEMO could not independently verify the video, but a number of sources have said the incident happened in Rafah in June 2024. It is also unknown how many people were injured in the event. Aid drops are a controversial issue in Gaza as they have been responsible for destroying farms and they have even led to the deaths of desperate Gazans who tried to retrieve packages from the sea. The United Nations has called for more aid to be allowed into Gaza as famine stalks the enclave amid Israeli blockade and restriction