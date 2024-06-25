EU says delivering meaningful humanitarian aid to Gaza has become impossible

The EU said yesterday that the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza in any meaningful quantity has become almost impossible, as the crisis in the Palestinian territory “has reached another breaking point.”

In a joint statement, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, and EU Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Le, warned that “the very fabric of civil society is unravelling,” and that civilians in Gaza, who are suffering from hunger, are now resorting to desperate measures to obtain the limited aid that is trickling in.

Humanitarian aid is piling up at the borders of Gaza, including aid funded by the EU. Some of this aid is perishable and at risk of being wasted.

According to the UN in a statement on its website, “Due to the ongoing military operations and the collapse of law and order in Gaza, our partners are forced to operate in an unacceptably unsafe environment.”

The statement raised concerns about the latest updates from humanitarian organisations attempting to provide essential aid. It warned that humanitarian operations are at risk of collapsing if no action is taken.

