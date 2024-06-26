Egypt and Israel still in dispute over Rafah Crossing

The dispute between Cairo and Tel Aviv continues over the issue of the Rafah Border Crossing and the Israeli army’s control of the so-called Philadelphi Corridor adjacent to Egypt’s border with Gaza, Ma’ariv has reported.

The Israeli newspaper explained that Cairo has rejected a new Israeli proposal, which would allow some wounded Palestinians to leave the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing under Israeli supervision. Cairo has firmly rejected the proposal, and this has intensified the dispute further.

The rejection occurred because Egypt insists that travel procedures must be completed on the Egyptian side of the crossing before coordination with the Israeli side. Egypt’s refusal is based on its firm stance regarding the necessity of operating the crossing under Palestinian management on the Gaza side.

Ma’ariv added that the Egyptian leadership believes the latest Israeli move aims to impose a new reality, especially after the destruction of the crossing infrastructure on the Palestinian side, and the refusal to make the necessary arrangements to repair it or allow Palestinian authorities to manage it fully.

In a related issue, a high-level source has revealed that the relevant Egyptian agencies have coordinated with UN officials to allow 2,272 trucks to enter Gaza over the past three weeks, according to Cairo News TV channel. The source clarified that aid entry would be temporarily via the Karem Abu Salem crossing on the Israeli side until the Rafah crossing is operational. Egypt, the source added, reiterates its refusal to operate the Rafah crossing under Israeli occupation.

