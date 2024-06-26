Netanyahu fears potential ICC arrest warrants for Gaza crimes by 24 July

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, expects the issuance of arrest warrants by the International Court of Justice (ICC) for him and Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, by 24 July, according to Israeli media on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

On 20 May, ICC Prosecutor, Karim Khan, requested arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip.

“Netanyahu convened a high-stakes discussion on Tuesday evening about the looming possibility that the ICC might heed the request of its chief Prosecutor, Karim Khan, and soon issue arrest warrants against him and Gallant,” Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said.

The meeting was attended by Justice Minister, Yariv Levin, Strategic Affairs Minister, Ron Dermer and Attorney-General, Gali Baharav-Miara.

“Netanyahu anticipates the Court will act on the Prosecutor’s request and issue the warrants soon, potentially even before his upcoming speech in front of the US Congress on July 24,” the daily said.

While the US is not a member of the ICC, receiving Netanyahu despite an international arrest warrant could expose it to criticism.

Israel also is not a member of the Court, whereas Palestine was accepted as a member in 2015.

The ICC, established in 2002, is an independent international body not affiliated with the United Nations or any other international institution, and its decisions are binding.

“Historically, this process has taken anywhere from one to eight months – January being the latest possible timeline in this case,” the newspaper said.

It pointed out that given that Khan submitted the request publicly, it is likely that the Court’s decision will also be made public.

“Both Israel and the individuals facing personal arrest warrants have the option to appeal to the Court, presenting arguments for the annulment of the warrants,” it added.

According to the newspaper, some 123 countries are signatories to the Rome Statute, which defines the powers of the ICC. These nations are obligated to enforce the warrant and arrest the individuals named in the warrants.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since a 7 October, 2023 attack by Hamas.

More than 37,700 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and more than 86,300 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Over eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on 6 May.

