UK General Election: ‘Coming from Gaza fuelled my politics’ Sameh Habeeb is a Palestinian journalist turned politician, who is vying to be elected as an MP in the 2024 UK elections. Originally from Gaza, Habeeb told MEMO how his early years during the First Intifada and living under Israeli occupation has fuelled his political career. Habeeb will be standing for the Worker's Party in the London constituency of Ealing North, and hopes to take votes from Labour from people that 'stand for human rights and justice' and don't want to vote for 'a party that supports genocide'.