From Newham to Palestine: UK general election 2024 'For me raising the voice of the people in Newham goes hand in hand with raising the voice of Palestinians'. MEMO speaks to Workers Party GB candidate for Stratford and Bow in the upcoming UK general election. Halima Khan was a member of the Labour Party up until 2021, where she served in the investigation and governance office, but discrimination within the party against members from BAME and pro-Palestine backgrounds forced her to blow the whistle on the party's practises. Her testimony and documents formed part of Al Jazeera's 2022 investigation film, The Labour Files.