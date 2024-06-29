3 explosive-laden drones, 25 rockets fired from Lebanon towards Israel, army says

The Israeli army said Friday it detected three explosive-laden drones and rockets fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel, Anadolu Agency reports.

The army said in a statement that it launched interceptor missiles that downed the projectiles.

It added that 25 rockets were fired toward the Western Galilee area and at the Kiryat Shmona settlement, noting that most were intercepted.

At least some of the rockets, however, caused damage to a building in the Western Galilee area and started several fires in northern Israel.

They triggered the activation of sirens in different areas in northern Israel.

No injuries were reported from the attacks, said the army.

Army jet fighters, meanwhile, struck what it said was Hezbollah military infrastructure in the Jabal Safi area in northern Nabatieh in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese official news agency, NNA, reported additional Israeli airstrikes on areas in southern Lebanon, including against the towns of Shihin, Kfar Kila and Al-Wazzani.

In recent weeks, tensions have escalated between the Israeli army and the Lebanese resistance group, Hezbollah, raising concerns about a potential full-scale war following Tel Aviv’s recent approval of operational plans for a “wide-scale attack” on Lebanon.

Tensions have soared along Lebanon’s border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv pressed ahead with a deadly offensive against the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 37,700 victims since Oct. 7.

