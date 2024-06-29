Israel institute warns against international isolation due to boycott campaigns

Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) warned of a state of major international isolation that may afflict Israel following the spread of boycott campaigns against it worldwide.

The institute conveyed in a research paper by senior researcher and Colonel (Res.) Pnina Sharvit Baruch that anti-Israel ideas especially in the Gaza Strip, are now falling on listening ears among international human rights, trade unions and student organisations. They are even taking on an escalatory nature that heralds new developments not in Israel’s favour.

The INSS added: “Israel is experiencing a campaign being launched against it on the international scene, which, in its strength, scope, and danger, exceed the political, media, and public attacks it has been subjected to in the past. As a result of this campaign, the phenomenon of demonising Israel and the deterioration of its international standing has occurred.”

READ: Israel faces an unprecedented global academic boycott

It believes that: “Israel’s failure to successfully deal with this campaign could have an impact on its economy and national security, harm its achievement of the military campaign’s objectives, and may lead to a decline on all fronts. To stop the campaign, it requires a radical change in the way Israel behaves.”

After the 7 October attack, Israel received widespread support from most of the international community. However, as the war intensified and continued, the extent of destruction increased and the humanitarian crisis deepened, support for Israel was replaced with sharp criticism.

At this point, the many years of investment made by the leaders of the campaign against Israel were reflected in the international arena. While uniting their forces with progressive elements, they have succeeded in infiltrating and introducing anti-Israel ideas into influential bodies in the liberal Western world, including United Nations (UN) organisations, particularly the UN human rights bodies, other human rights organisations, academic circles and NGOs, according to the institute’s paper.

READ: Israel’s campaign against Amal Clooney, husband